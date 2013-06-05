TOKYO The Japanese government is finalising a plan to issue up to 300 billion yen ($3 billion) of inflation-linked bonds this autumn, sources familiar with the matter said.

At present, the likely plan is for the Finance Ministry to sell 300 billion yen in inflation-linked bonds in October and another 300 billion yen in January, the sources told Reuters.

The government has said it plans to sell 600 billion yen in inflation-linked bonds in the fiscal year ending in March 2014 but has not announced details on the timing.

Japan has suspended inflation-linked bonds since 2008 when the global financial crisis caused their prices to plunge. The Bank of Japan has set an inflation target of 2 percent a year.

