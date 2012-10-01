TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda appointed senior lawmaker Koriki Jojima as finance minister on Monday in a cabinet shake-up seen as a last-ditch attempt to boost his Democratic Party's chances in an election expected soon.

Following are key facts about the new finance minister:

- Jojima, 65, the former head of a labour union at Japanese food seasonings maker Ajinomoto Co, was first elected to parliament's lower house in 1996 as a member of the now defunct New Frontier Party led by veteran politician Ichiro Ozawa.

- Since the Democratic Party of Japan (DPJ) ousted the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party in a 2009 general election, Jojima has held important party posts such as deputy policy affairs chief, deputy secretary-general and parliamentary affairs chief. He has never held a ministerial post.

- Jojima is expected to toe Noda's line on the need for fiscal reform given that he was instrumental in securing a political deal on the prime minister's signature plan to double the sales tax to 10 percent by October 2015.

- In an interview with Reuters in April, Jojima voiced concern that failure of the plan to increase the sales tax could lead to a downgrade of Japan's sovereign debt ratings and prompt a spike in bond yields.

- Little is known about his views on monetary and currency policies. Jojima, like his predecessor, Jun Azumi, has no noteworthy experience in fiscal policy, financial diplomacy or overseeing currency markets. He created few waves as a party executive but would most likely reflect government thinking on the need to work with the central bank to beat deflation and to act firmly against excessive gains in the yen.

