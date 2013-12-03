TOKYO U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that Washington was "deeply concerned" by China's attempt to change the status quo in the East China Sea by creating a new air defence zone and said he would raise the matter with China's leaders.

Biden, speaking in Tokyo on an Asian trip that will take him to Beijing and Seoul as well, also called for better cooperation between Washington's Asian allies Japan and South Korea, as well as between those U.S. allies and China.

Tensions in the region have spiked since China announced the creation of an Air Defence Identification Zone and said all aircraft flying through the zone - which overlaps with Japanese-controlled islands also claimed by China - should file flight plans with Chinese authorities.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Writing by Linda Sieg; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)