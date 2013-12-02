TOKYO The United States remains "deeply concerned" about China's establishment of an air defence zone in the East China Sea, U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, visiting Japan, was quoted by the Asahi Shimbun daily as saying.

In a written interview with the paper, Biden, who will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and other officials on Tuesday, also called on both China and Japan to take steps to lower tensions in the region, where they are locked in a territorial dispute over a set of islands.

Biden will visit China and South Korea after Japan.

