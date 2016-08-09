Iran tested medium-range ballistic missile - U.S. official
WASHINGTON Iran on Sunday carried out a test launch of a medium-range ballistic missile that exploded after 630 miles, a U.S. official said on Monday.
TOKYO Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told China's ambassador to Japan that the environment surrounding Sino-Japanese ties was "deteriorating markedly", adding that China must withdraw its government ships from disputed waters in the East China Sea to resolve the tension.
A statement from Japan's foreign ministry also said Kishida had told the envoy that Japan could not accept China's conduct of "unilaterally" increasing tensions such as sending its government ships into what Japan considers its territorial waters around disputed East China Sea islets.
Kishida summoned Ambassador Cheng Yonghua on Tuesday for the first time since the latest flare-up in tensions in the East China Sea.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
WASHINGTON Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump on Feb. 15 for talks covering a range of security issues, the White House said on Monday.
QUEBEC CITY/TORONTO A French-Canadian university student was the sole suspect in a shooting at a Quebec City mosque that killed six people and injured 17 others, Canadian authorities said on Monday, in what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called "a terrorist attack."