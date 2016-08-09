Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida arrives to meet with United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon at the United Nations in Manhattan, New York, U.S., July 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

TOKYO Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told China's ambassador to Japan that the environment surrounding Sino-Japanese ties was "deteriorating markedly", adding that China must withdraw its government ships from disputed waters in the East China Sea to resolve the tension.

A statement from Japan's foreign ministry also said Kishida had told the envoy that Japan could not accept China's conduct of "unilaterally" increasing tensions such as sending its government ships into what Japan considers its territorial waters around disputed East China Sea islets.

Kishida summoned Ambassador Cheng Yonghua on Tuesday for the first time since the latest flare-up in tensions in the East China Sea.

