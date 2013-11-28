Austria's Greens and far-right join forces to probe Eurofighter deal
VIENNA Austrian opposition parties setting up a parliamentary inquiry into the state's order for Eurofighter Typhoon jets 14 years ago have said they will seek to determine whether any kickbacks were paid to win the contract and to identify any officials who might have profited. The parliamentary inquiry formally announced on Friday by the Greens and far-right Freedom Party (FPO) comes just a week after Austrian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into allegations of fraud