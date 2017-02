TOKYO Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Monday that no schedule had been set for a Japan-China leaders' summit, but repeated that bilateral ties were important and Japan's door was open for dialogue.

Suga was replying to a question at a regular news conference after an advisor to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Sunday that Abe could soon hold a summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

