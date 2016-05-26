TOKYO Japan Inc has become increasingly pessimistic about the country's ability to beat deflation and does not believe Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's latest growth strategy will help bring significant improvement to a faltering economy, a Reuters poll showed.
Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted May 9-23 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.
1. When will Japan escape deflation?
Sectors Already 2016 2016 Not in the Polled Replied
escaped H1 H2 forseeable
future
All 12 0 18 70 510 241
Manufacturers 11 1 16 71 235 122
Non-Manufacturers 12 0 19 69 275 119
2. Are you worried about a return to deflation this year or next year?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 79 21 510 237
Manufacturers 80 20 235 121
Non-Manufacturers 78 22 275 116
3. Are you considering changing prices for the goods/services you provide?
Sectors Raised/m Lowered/m Will keep Polled Replied
ay raise ay lower prices
prices prices unchanged
All 19 9 72 510 239
Manufacturers 19 11 70 235 123
Non-Manufacturers 20 7 73 275 116
4. If the dollar settled around 110 yen, how would that affect your business?
Sectors Prefer That Prefer a Polled Replied
a level stronger
weaker would yen
yen be
fine
All 34 60 5 510 242
Manufacturers 38 55 7 235 123
Non-Manufacturers 30 66 4 275 119
5. Will the government's strategy to raise GDP to 600 trillion yen with IT investment and more female workers improve the economy?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 34 66 510 241
Manufacturers 26 74 235 121
Non-Manufacturers 42 58 275 120
(Reporting by Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)