TOKYO Japan Inc has become increasingly pessimistic about the country's ability to beat deflation and does not believe Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's latest growth strategy will help bring significant improvement to a faltering economy, a Reuters poll showed.

Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted May 9-23 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.

1. When will Japan escape deflation?

Sectors Already 2016 2016 Not in the Polled Replied

escaped H1 H2 forseeable

future

All 12 0 18 70 510 241

Manufacturers 11 1 16 71 235 122

Non-Manufacturers 12 0 19 69 275 119

2. Are you worried about a return to deflation this year or next year?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 79 21 510 237

Manufacturers 80 20 235 121

Non-Manufacturers 78 22 275 116

3. Are you considering changing prices for the goods/services you provide?

Sectors Raised/m Lowered/m Will keep Polled Replied

ay raise ay lower prices

prices prices unchanged

All 19 9 72 510 239

Manufacturers 19 11 70 235 123

Non-Manufacturers 20 7 73 275 116

4. If the dollar settled around 110 yen, how would that affect your business?

Sectors Prefer That Prefer a Polled Replied

a level stronger

weaker would yen

yen be

fine

All 34 60 5 510 242

Manufacturers 38 55 7 235 123

Non-Manufacturers 30 66 4 275 119

5. Will the government's strategy to raise GDP to 600 trillion yen with IT investment and more female workers improve the economy?

Sectors Yes No Polled Replied

All 34 66 510 241

Manufacturers 26 74 235 121

Non-Manufacturers 42 58 275 120

(Reporting by Stanley White, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)