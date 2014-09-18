TOKYO Three quarters of Japanese firms are finding the yen has weakened beyond their preferred levels, and they also believe authorities should embark on further stimulus measures if a second sales tax hike goes ahead as planned, a Reuters survey showed.
Below are the questions and answers to a poll conducted between Aug. 29 and Sept. 12 for Reuters by Nikkei Research.
Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.
ON SALES PROJECTIONS
1a. How do your Q3 sales compare to your initial plans? (Pick one)
(Overall business)
Sectors Considerably Somewhat In line Somewhat Considerably Polled Replied
higher higher with plans lower lower
All 1 14 55 24 6 486 280
Manufacturers 1 16 51 25 7 223 138
Non-Manufacturers 1 13 59 22 5 263 142
(Domestic business)
Sectors Considerably Somewhat In line Somewhat Considerably Polled Replied
higher higher with plans lower lower
All 2 15 50 27 6 486 278
Manufacturers 3 18 43 31 6 223 137
Non-Manufacturers 1 13 57 23 6 263 141
(Overseas business)
Sectors Considerably Somewhat In line Somewhat Considerably Polled Replied
higher higher with plans lower lower
All 1 18 53 25 3 486 204
Manufacturers 2 24 43 27 5 223 124
Non-Manufacturers 1 8 69 21 1 263 80
1b. How does your outlook for business results in the fiscal year to March 2015 compare with your initial plans? (Pick one)
Sectors Marked Somewhat In line Somewhat Marked Polled Replied
upward upward with downward downward
revision revision projection revision revision
s
All 1 15 57 24 4 486 283
Manufacturers 1 16 51 25 6 223 140
Non-Manufacturers 1 13 62 22 1 263 143
SALES TAX/FRESH STIMULUS
2a. Do you think fresh monetary, fiscal measures would be needed if the sales tax is raised to 10 percent as planned?
Sectors Yes No Polled Replied
All 73 27 486 277
Manufacturers 70 30 223 135
Non-Manufacturers 76 24 263 142
2b. What kind of monetary, fiscal measures would be needed? (Pick one)
Sectors Additional Policy Weak Additional Additional Others Polled Replied
monetary steps to yen public tax breaks
stimulus sustain policy works for
stock investment
rises
All 28 17 8 11 26 11 486 200
Manufacturers 31 14 11 9 29 7 223 94
Non-Manufacturers 25 20 6 13 23 13 263 106
YEN WEAKENING VS DOLLAR
3a. If the dollar rises above 104 yen for the current fiscal year to March 2015, how would it affect your earnings?
Sectors Positive Negative Hard to Polled Replied
effect effect say
Al 28 25 47 486 280
l
Manufacturers 45 22 33 223 139
Non-Manufacturers 12 28 60 263 141
3b. What is the desirable dollar/yen level for your business?
Sectors 90 yen 90-95 95-100 100-105 105-110 110 yen Polled Replied
or less yen yen yen yen or more
All 3 4 21 47 17 8 486 264
Manufacturers 3 4 16 41 25 10 223 134
Non-Manufacturers 4 4 27 52 8 5 263 130
PASSING ON COSTS
4a. Do you think your company will still need to pass on increased labour and electricity costs? (Pick one)
Sectors Still Have fully Hard to Polled Replied
necessary passed on say
All 46 6 48 486 281
Manufacturers 51 4 45 223 139
Non-Manufacturers 40 8 51 263 142
4b. Will you be able to pass on increased costs of labour and electricity? (Pick one)
Sectors Able to Difficult Hard to Polled Replied
pass on to pass on say
costs costs
All 11 57 32 486 280
Manufacturers 9 61 30 223 138
Non-Manufacturers 13 53 34 263 142
CAPITAL SPENDING
5a. How do you see capital spending for the current fiscal year progressing as of end-Sept compared with initial plans? (Pick one.)
Sectors Some plans In line Mulling Some plans Polled Replied
front-load with plans over postponed
ed whether to
proceed
All 2 75 19 4 486 277
Manufacturers 2 70 20 8 223 137
Non-Manufacturers 1 79 19 1 263 140
5b. How does your capital spending implemented from April to Sept compare with the same period last year? (Pick one)
Sectors Increased Increased Flat Decreased Decreased Polled Replied
by 10% or by 1-10% by 1-10% by 10% or
more more
All 13 14 52 12 9 486 274
Manufacturers 14 15 50 13 8 223 135
Non-Manufacturers 12 13 54 12 9 263 139
