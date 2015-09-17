TOKYO Most Japanese manufacturers are fretting China's economic slowdown and the financial market turmoil it has triggered will hurt profits this year, a Reuters poll showed, with the auto and electronics sectors among the most concerned. [ID:nL4N11H47I]

Below are the questions and answers to the poll conducted Aug. 31-Sept. 11 for Reuters by Nikkei Research. Answers are denoted in percentage points, while poll and reply totals are represented in actual figures.

1a. What impact have China's economic slowdown and the ensuing financial market turmoil had on your business as a whole? (Pick one)

Sectors Undershooting No particular Overshooting Others Polled Replied

plans impact plans

All 22 74 2 2 516 263

Manufacturers 35 61 2 2 238 129

Non-Manufacturers 10 87 1 1 278 134

1b. Are you concerned that China's slowdown and market turmoil will negatively affect this business year's earnings? (Pick one)

Sectors Concerned Not concerned Polled Replied

All 56 44 516 262

Manufacturers 72 28 238 129

Non-Manufacturers 41 59 278 133

2a. How are your earnings faring in July-Sept versus initial estimates? (Pick one)

Sectors Overshooting On track Undershooting Polled Replied

All 15 61 24 516 262

Manufacturers 13 63 24 238 128

Non-Manufacturers 16 60 24 278 134

2b. What is the outlook for your capital spending plans in the latter half of this business year? (Pick one)

Sectors Implement as Wait-and-see stance Some projects have Polled Replied

planned for some projects been postponed

All 84 13 3 516 259

Manufacturers 79 16 5 238 129

Non-Manufacturers 88 10 2 278 130

3a. How do you expect drops in oil and commodity prices will affect business results in the current financial year? (Pick one)

Sectors Big positive Some positive No effect Some negative Big negative Polled Replied

effect effect effect effect

All 1 37 54 8 1 516 263

Manufacturers 1 40 49 10 1 238 129

Non-Manufacturers 1 34 60 5 1 278 134

3b. If you expect a positive impact from cheap oil and commodity prices, what will you do with the likely profit gains? (Pick one)

Sectors Internal Bonus payments Capital Others Polled Replied

reserves and wages spending

All 52 13 27 8 516 96

Manufacturers 67 6 22 6 238 51

Non-Manufacturers 36 20 33 11 278 45

4a. Where do you expect consumer prices to be in a year from now? (Pick one)

Sectors -3.0% or -2.0~-2.9% -1.0~-1.9% -0.9~+0.9% +1.0~+1.9% +2.0~+2.9% +3.0~+3.9% +4.0% or Polled Replied

bigger more

fall

All 0 2 9 35 49 5 1 0 516 253

Manufacturers 0 2 11 28 51 6 2 0 238 124

Non-Manufacturers 0 2 8 41 47 3 0 0 278 129

4b. Have you seen any change in inflation expectations compared with six months ago? (Pick one)

Sectors Moving upwards Moving downwards Unchanged Polled Replied

All 30 26 44 400 257

Manufacturers 28 25 48 238 126

Non-Manufacturers 31 27 41 278 131

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Izumi Nakagawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)