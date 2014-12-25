People ride on escalators at a shopping complex in Tokyo September 25, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Dec 26 Japan's core consumer prices rose 2.7 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, matched economists' median estimate for a 2.7 percent annual gain.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 2.1 percent in the year to November.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 2.3 percent in December from a year earlier, versus a 2.3 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.