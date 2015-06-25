A shopper looks at items at a drug store in Tokyo, Japan, May 28, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO, Japan's core consumer prices rose 0.1 percent in May from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.

The core consumer price index, which includes oil products but excludes fresh food prices, compares with economists' median estimate that prices were unchanged from the same period a year ago.

The so-called core-core inflation index, which excludes food and energy prices and is similar to the core index used in the United States, rose 0.4 percent in the year to May.

Core consumer prices in Tokyo, available a month before the nationwide data, rose 0.1 percent in June from a year earlier, versus a 0.1 percent annual rise seen by analysts in a Reuters poll.