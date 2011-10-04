TOKYO Japanese Defence Minister Yasuo Ichikawa said on Tuesday he expects a government decision on the possible easing of a self-imposed ban on international joint arms development before long, likely to be a boon for Japanese defence contractors.

Ichikawa also said the Eurofighter Typhoon is not at a disadvantage in competing for Japan's new fighter jet deal because it is European-designed, and that a key factor in the choice is how the planes can benefit Japan's defence industry.

The decision on which new jets to buy is due by the end of year, and the deal that follows may be worth up to $8 billion.

It will come against a backdrop of regional rival and growing economic power China spending more than ever on its military, a trend which worries some Asian countries.

Japan's arms export ban prohibits the nation's defence contractors joining multinational arms projects, and makes it difficult for them to keep costs down and keep up with cutting-edge arms technologies.

"Amid technological development, improving capability of defence equipment, as well as budget constraints, there is a growing trend for cooperation (between countries) where possible," Ichikawa told Reuters in an interview.

Japan's National Defence Programme Guidelines, which last year set out the country's defence policy for the next decade, stopped short of easing the restriction, but said the government needs to look into ways to respond to the shift to cross-border collaboration.

Asked if it takes a few years to reach a decision on the matter, he said, "It can be quicker."

Japan's major defence contractors include Kawasaki Heavy Industries and IHI as well as Mitsubishi Heavy.

EUROPEAN ORIGIN NO DISADVANTAGE

There is speculation that Tokyo's close security ties with Washington may put Lockheed Martin and Boeing of the United States in the lead to supply Japan's next fighter jet. Asked whether being European-designed is a handicap for the Eurofighter Typhoon, Ichikawa said, "That is not the case."

The Typhoon, made by a consortium of European firms including EADS, Britain's BAE Systems and Italy's Finmeccanica, is competing against Lockheed Martin's F-35 Joint Strike Fighter and Boeing's F/A 18 Super Hornet to replace ageing F-4 Phantom fighters in Japan.

"The most important point is the capabilities of the fighter jet. We need to think about cost, too. Also, opportunities for Japan's defence industry need to be considered. So, we will take into account the whole picture," he said.

There has been great public interest in the number of jobs related to the new jet that will be outsourced to the Japanese industry, which has been battered by a consistently shrinking defence budget.

Boeing executive Phillip Mills told Reuters last month local defence contractors might build F/A 18 Super Hornets under licence if Japan chose to buy them.

MORE DIALOGUE WITH CHINA

On Japan's ties with China, Ichikawa said dialogue between the Asian neighbours needs to be broadened to improve and stabilise relations.

Tokyo's ties with Beijing deteriorated sharply last year after its arrest of a Chinese skipper whose trawler collided with Japanese patrol boats near disputed islands, called Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

"Our relationship with China cannot be simply termed as military tensions. First and foremost, we need to further promote our exchanges with China, which have been picking up recently in the economic and other fields," Ichikawa said.

China recently started sea trials of its first aircraft carrier and is developing radar-evading combat jets, unnerving its neighbours, some of which have territorial disputes with the world's second-largest economy.

Japan's military is equipped with highly advanced and costly combat aircraft and naval vessels, but it is untested in battle, as Japan's military has not engaged in armed conflict since its defeat in World War Two.

Operating under a pacifist constitution, it does not own attack-oriented aircraft carriers or long-range bombers.

(Editing by Daniel Magnowski)