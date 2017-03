TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that Japan would not take part in multilateral combat operations such as the 1990-1991 Gulf War or the U.S.-led 2003 war in Iraq.

He was speaking at a news conference after his cabinet adopted a resolution to lift a ban that has kept the military from fighting abroad since World War Two, a dramatic step away from Japan's post-war pacifism.

