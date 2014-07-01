TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet adopted on Tuesday a resolution dropping a ban that has kept the military from fighting overseas since World War Two, Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera confirmed, a dramatic step away from post-war pacifism and a political victory for the conservative premier.

The change will significantly widen Japan's military options by ending the ban on exercising "collective self-defence", or aiding a friendly country under attack. It will also relax limits on activities in U.N.-led peace-keeping operations and "grey zone" incidents short of full-scale war.

(This story has been corrected to add the source - defence minister confirms)

(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)