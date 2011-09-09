KAMAISHI, Japan Disaster, abandonment and rebuilding are nothing new to Kamaishi, an ageing Japanese steel town in the northeast, but the March 11 catastrophe has put its very survival at stake.

The 9.0 earthquake, Japan's strongest ever, spawned a tsunami towering nearly 10 metres at the town centre that left about 1,000 of its 40,000 residents dead or missing and destroyed almost a fifth of its homes.

Kamaishi was already shrinking, like so many other towns in rapidly ageing Japan. But now even the mayor wonders aloud if the town has a future.

The steel industry that used to anchor the local economy has dwindled to an operation that employs only a couple hundred people. And the ruined town is not exactly a magnet for new business.

"Big companies offer security about the future, since they have scale. You can't produce (job opportunities) in a short time with small businesses," he said.

"I'm very afraid we may end up with only elderly people left. If that happens, we're finished."

The fishing and industrial town nestled on the coast and along a winding valley has seen much better days.

Despite its isolation on Japan's mountainous northeast, Kamaishi in the late 19th century became home to Japan's first steel-making blast furnace, thanks to its proximity to a large iron ore mine.

The town prospered as Japan modernised, rebuilding after a massive tsunami in 1896 killed more than half its 12,500 residents. Another tsunami in 1933 killed hundreds more townspeople, as did naval bombardments by U.S. forces near the end of World War II that demolished the town centre.

Yet the town persevered and by the early 1960s, its population had risen above 90,000, doubling in less than 40 years. With the Japanese economic miracle in full swing, Kamaishi was the proud producer of the rails for Japan's world-leading bullet train that began service in 1964.

But just as Japan's pragmatic, hard-driving postwar industrial policy was steering the steel industry to greatness, Kamaishi's remoteness marked it for relentless decline.

"In terms of location, it just wasn't competitive," said Kosei Shindo, an executive vice president of Nippon Steel Corp, Japan's largest steel maker and owner of the Kamaishi works, which is now pared down to a wire mill with just 250 workers.

LOCK, STOCK AND HORSES

In its heyday in the early 1960s, the steel works employed more than 8,000 and included two blast furnaces, but it was beginning to lose money. The company decided to concentrate on a new mill in Nagoya, at the heart of Japan's booming auto industry in central Japan, and allowed its workers in Kamaishi to voluntarily transfer there.

It became an exodus.

Young workers especially were lured by training and career opportunities at Nagoya, and educational opportunities for their children in the big city. All told, in the first large-scale, long-distance transfer of blue collar workers in Japan, 1,678 mill workers, or one-fifth the number at peak employment levels, moved to Nagoya.

"Some people asked if they could take their horses," said Nippon Steel's Shindo. "They would book entire rail carriages, although we asked them to leave the horses behind. It was a bigger deal than going to America is today."

It was also the start of a steady departure of Kamaishi's workers, spurred by successive rounds of retrenchment at Nippon Steel. By 1989, it went from hiring 30 percent of Kamaishi's high school graduates to a fraction of that. Even those it hires today are more likely to be sent to the flagship works near Tokyo than employed at home.

Company towns throughout Japan, dependent on declining industries from coal to textiles, have struggled to survive. Local governments have tried to reinvent themselves with new industries -- often with help from their long-term corporate benefactors.

Nippon Steel has maintained a cutting-edge wire mill in Kamaishi that supplies more than 10 percent of the world's steel cord for radial tyres. It has also helped incubate new businesses inside the empty parts of the vast plant, ranging from cultivating orchids to producing meat-free "soy ham".

The town and the company have also worked to attract new employers, including SMC Corp, a profitable maker of high-tech components for automated factory equipment, which is now Kamaishi's biggest industrial employer.

COUNTRY FOR OLD PEOPLE

The acrid smell that hung in the air in Kamaishi just a few months ago, attributed in part to sludge from the sea floor and rotting refuse from seafood processing plants, has largely dissipated. Pesticide sprayed on the heaps of rubble has kept an infestation of flies at bay.

Two hotels, a few shops and a public bath have reopened in the ravaged town centre, although many buildings are marked with red flags for demolition. The town is putting together the disaster zone's first comprehensive plan to incinerate the tsunami detritus.

Yet the people of Kamaishi seem sceptical about their long-term prospects.

"Don't talk about the future!" says Emiko Gotoh, who runs a public bath severely damaged by the tsunami. "There's no place with work, so young people might well leave. It would be great if another big company came, but who'd come here after such a big tsunami?"

(Editing by Bill Tarrant)