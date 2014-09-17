Exclusive - Europe is our common future, 27 leaders to say after Brexit: draft
BRUSSELS "Europe is our common future," the European Union's 27 leaders plan to declare in Rome next week, in defiance of its worst blowback ever - Brexit.
TOKYO An earthquake with preliminary magnitude of 5.6 shook buildings in eastern Japan, including the capital Tokyo, on Tuesday but there were no reports of serious damage.
The earthquake was centred in Ibaraki Prefecture, just northeast of Tokyo, Japan's Meteorological Agency said. The depth of the earthquake was 50 km and there was no risk of a tsunami, it added.
Japan Atomic Power Co and Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) reported no irregularities at their three nuclear plants in eastern Japan.
A Japan Atomic official said there have been no irregularities at the 1.1-gigawatt Tokai Daini plant, which has been shut since March 2011.
A Tepco spokeswoman said there has been no irregularities at the Fukushima-Daiichi nuclear plant, wrecked by the March 2011 quake and tsunami, and Fukushima-Daini plant, which has been shut since March 2011.
(This September 16 story was corrected in fourth paragraph to change month to March from May and fix reporting credit)
(Reporting by Antoni Slodkowsk and Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Nick Macfie)
PARIS Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate were greeted by French President Francois Hollande as they began a two-day trip to Paris aimed at highlighting strong Franco-British ties despite Britain's looming exit from the European Union.
SEOUL A U.S. policy of strategic patience with North Korea's nuclear and missile programs has ended, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in South Korea on Friday, warning that military action would be "on the table" if Pyongyang elevated the threat level.