Iran scorns Trump, rebuffs U.S. warning on missiles
DUBAI Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday dismissed the U.S. decision to put Iran "on notice" over its missile tests and called President Donald Trump the "real face" of American corruption.
TOKYO An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck Fukushima prefecture in northeastern Japan on Thursday around 7:05 p.m., the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
There were no reports of abnormalities due to the quake at Tokyo Electric Power's crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, a spokeswoman for the utility said.
The focus of the tremor was off the coast of Fukushima prefecture, about 240 km (150 miles) northeast of Tokyo, the meteorological agency said.
BEIRUT/GENEVA The Syrian government executed up to 13,000 prisoners in mass hangings and carried out systematic torture at a military jail near Damascus, rights watchdog Amnesty International said on Tuesday.
AMMAN Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said his family did not "own" the country they have run for 46 years, saying he would step aside if the Syrian people choose another leader in an election.