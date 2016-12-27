A Japanese flag flutters atop the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo, Japan, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYOJapanese consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in November from a year earlier when stripping away the effect of energy and fresh food costs, an indicator released by the Bank of Japan showed on Tuesday.

That followed a 0.3 percent annual rise in the previous month.

The BOJ began publishing its own consumer price calculations in November 2015 to better understand the underlying price trend. The BOJ’s index strips away volatile fresh food and energy costs but includes processed and imported food prices.

The BOJ has said it would release the index each month on the day the government publishes its price data.