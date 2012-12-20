TOKYO Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the Bank of Japan is carrying out policy steps sought by his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) one at a time.

Abe, speaking at a LDP meeting, said that he received a phone call from BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa earlier in the day informing him of the central bank's monetary policy decision.

The BOJ delivered its third dose of monetary stimulus in four months on Thursday in a prelude to more aggressive action next year, as it faces intensifying pressure from Abe to strive harder to beat deflation.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)