European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
TOKYO Japan's incoming Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that the Bank of Japan is carrying out policy steps sought by his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) one at a time.
Abe, speaking at a LDP meeting, said that he received a phone call from BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa earlier in the day informing him of the central bank's monetary policy decision.
The BOJ delivered its third dose of monetary stimulus in four months on Thursday in a prelude to more aggressive action next year, as it faces intensifying pressure from Abe to strive harder to beat deflation.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Writing by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse is to cut up to 6,500 jobs this year after reporting a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (2 billion pound) net loss for 2016, and said it was examining alternatives to a planned stock market listing of its Swiss business.