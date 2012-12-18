Next chairman John Barton to retire in August
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
TOKYO Japan's next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he has asked Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa to consider establishing a 2 percent inflation goal.
Abe, head of the Liberal Democratic Party, also said he agreed with his counterpart at the LDP's smaller partner, the New Komeito, on the need for a stimulus package but they did not discuss the size.
On Sunday, the LDP scored a landslide victory in an election that will return the party to government after a three-year absence.
(Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
LONDON British clothing retailer Next said its chairman John Barton will retire in August and be succeeded by Michael Roney.
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
SINGAPORE Oil prices were stable on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept crude futures within the narrow range that has contained them so far this year.