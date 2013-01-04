Japan's new Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said it is important for the Bank of Japan to take responsibility for achieving a 2 percent inflation goal, which he wants the central bank to adopt, Jiji news agency reported on Friday.

He also said the government aims to compile by the end of this month a draft budget for the fiscal year that starts in April, Jiji reported.

Abe has called on the BOJ to set a 2 percent inflation target, double the bank's current goal, and to ease monetary policy more aggressively to beat deflation.

