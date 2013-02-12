TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that North Korea's nuclear test is a grave threat to Japan and cannot be tolerated, Kyodo news reported, citing a government statement.

"It is a grave threat to our nation's safety and cannot be tolerated as it will significantly damage international society's peace and safety," Abe was quoted as saying.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that Japan expects the U.N. Security Council to impose severe sanctions against North Korea as it conducted the nuclear test despite the international community's urging it not to do so.

The U.N. Security Council scheduled an emergency meeting to discuss the possibility of imposing new sanctions on Pyongyang.

