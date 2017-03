Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe bows at the end of a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo June 26, 2013, to mark the end of the ordinary parliamentary session. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he will tell a Group of 20 nations summit this week that Japan is pursuing policies that will ensure economic growth and maintain fiscal discipline.

Abe told reporters Japan could not rebuild its public finances without boosting economic growth.

Leaders of the G20 developed and emerging economies will meet in St. Petersburg on Thursday and Friday.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Paul Tait)