TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that the Japan-U.S. security alliance would continue to be the basis for dealing with China's actions.

Abe, speaking to reporters after a meeting with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, said that Japan cannot accept China's "one-sided" establishment of an air defence zone over islands disputed by both countries in the East China Sea.

Tensions in the region have spiked since China announced the creation of the Air Defence Identification Zone and said all aircraft flying through the zone should file flight plans with Chinese authorities.

