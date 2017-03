Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during a news conference to wrap up the ASEAN-Japan Commemorative Summit Meeting at his official residence in Tokyo December 14, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he wants to ensure that next year's sales tax hike does not derail the economy from its recovery path.

"Economic (revival) will remain our utmost priority next year," Abe said in a speech in Tokyo to a meeting of business lobby Keidanren.

