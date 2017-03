TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday it was up to the central bank to decide on specific monetary policy means to ensure its 2 percent inflation target will be achieved.

"The Bank of Japan has said it will take necessary adjustments taking into account upside and downside risks to the economy and prices. I expect the central bank to take appropriate action," Abe told parliament.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Dominic Lau)