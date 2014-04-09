TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday that he will further work on corporate tax reform this year to make it internationally competitive.

Abe, speaking at a summit held by a business lobby, said he will mobilise all possible measures to accelerate reforms.

Japan's effective corporate tax, around 35.6 percent, is considered high compared with the global standard.

The government plans to compile new growth strategy in June to help boost the economic growth and beat a 15-year deflation.

