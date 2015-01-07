Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a speech at a New Year party hosted by the Japan Business Federation, Japan Association of Corporate Executives and Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in Tokyo January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Wednesday he may be able to declare that Japan has broken free from a long phase of deflation if companies continue to raise wages.

Abe also said he hopes that by improving the economy Japan will be able to contribute to global growth.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)