Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in the country for the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, drinks from a glass during a news conference in Beijing November 11, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING/TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe staved off criticism that Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy was aimed at weakening the yen, as the currency's fall to a seven-year low against the dollar sowed unease among rival exporting nations, like South Korea.

Speaking in Beijing on Tuesday, the Japanese leader stressed that markets should determine exchange-rate moves, and said the Bank of Japan's strategy aimed at ending deflation and reviving growth, not at weakening the yen.

"The Group of 20 nations recognise the BOJ's stimulus programme is aimed at ending deflation and supporting domestic demand," Abe told a news conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in the Chinese capital.

"Japan abides by the agreement of G7 and G20 nations that currency rates ought to be determined by markets. I understand other countries do so too," he added.

Abe's remarks came after the yen plumbed seven year lows and Tokyo's Nikkei average hit a seven-year high on talk Abe may delay a second increase in Japan's sales tax scheduled next year.

Some countries, such as South Korea, have complained that Tokyo is giving its goods sold overseas an unfair trade advantage by weakening its currency.

Abe said that in general, a weak yen benefits Japanese exports and companies with operations overseas.

But he added that he was mindful of the pain yen falls inflict on small, regional firms suffering from rising import costs, and that he was ready to take steps to ease the pain.

The BOJ deployed an intense burst of monetary stimulus in April last year and stunned markets by expanding it last month, on hope that the wall of money will help achieve its ambitious target of accelerating inflation to 2 percent next year.

But the economy has failed to rebound strongly from a severe contraction in the second quarter, caused mainly by an increase in the sales tax to 8 percent from 5 percent in April.

Abe must decide whether to proceed with a second tax hike next October. Japanese media reports have speculated that Abe may delay the second tax hike and soon call a snap election.

The premier gave no hints on the timing of a general election, saying nothing has been decided.

"There are media reports based on speculation, I won't comment on them, but I've never made any mention of dissolving (the lower house)," he said.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara in Beijing and Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White in Tokyo; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)