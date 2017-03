TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he will work with Group of Seven countries and other Asian countries to ensure economic and finance market stability as the euro zone grapples with Greece's debt crisis.

Abe, speaking at a seminar, also said excessive yen strength has been corrected due to economic policies he put in place when he took office in late 2012.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)