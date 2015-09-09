Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters at his official residence in Tokyo September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the 12 Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) nations are at a stage where one more round of ministerial talks will lead to an agreement on remaining issues, according to the text of a message presented at an event organised by Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.

Abe also said the government is aiming to lower the corporate tax rate by a cumulative 3.3 percentage points over two years through the next fiscal year starting in April 2016, and seek even greater cuts if possible.

Japan and the United States will hold working-level bilateral talks on auto issues from Wednesday in Washington. Japan also plans to meet negotiators from Canada and Mexico.

(Story corrects paragraph 2 to show the tax cut is by a cumulative 3.3 percentage points through next fiscal year after prime minister's office clarifies)

(Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi, writing by Kaori Kaneko, editing by Chris Gallagher)