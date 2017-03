Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sits next to minister in charge of reviving local economies Shigeru Ishiba (L) during the plenary session for his cabinet's censure motion at at the Lower House of the parliament in Tokyo, Japan, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that Japan's economy was no longer in deflation and was approaching a sustained end to years of persistent price declines.

"Without a strong economy, we won't have hopes for the future," Abe told a news conference.

He said the government would deploy three new arrows of "Abenomics", which are to bolster the economy, offer support to families raising children and promote social welfare reforms.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)