Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrives at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he will consider implementing a supplementary budget in the current fiscal year to aid farmers who face tougher competition under the newly agreed pan-Pacific trade pact, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.

"We will come up with effective policy guidelines targeting areas that may be affected" by the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) agreement, the newpaper quoted Abe as telling reporters during his visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Abe added that the supplementary budget may also include funding for steps to boost Japan's fertility rate and pursuing social welfare reforms, according to the Nikkei.

Abe did not comment on how much funds will be set aside under the supplementary budget.

