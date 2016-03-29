Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a news conference at his official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Tuesday that he would instruct his government to front-load spending earmarked in the fiscal 2016 budget as much as possible to spur growth.

Abe was speaking at a news conference after parliament approved a record 96.72 trillion yen (597.7 billion pounds) state budget for the coming fiscal year from April 1.

"We need to quickly implement this budget. I'll instruct the finance minister to front-load spending where possible," he said.

