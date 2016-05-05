Light is cast on a Japanese 10,000 yen note as it's reflected in a plastic board in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/File Photo

LONDON Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday Tokyo will take appropriate action against excessive, speculative yen rises that could hurt the country's export-reliant companies.

Abe said he agreed with leaders in France and Germany that stability in currency moves was important.

"We will watch currency moves carefully and take action as needed," Abe told a news conference in London after meeting with European leaders.

Asked whether currency issues will be discussed at a Group of Seven leaders' summit later this month, Abe said: "We expect the issue to be discussed as needed."

