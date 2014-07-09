A security guard salutes at the entrance of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO A key economic adviser to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, reversing his previous position, said on Wednesday that he sees no need for the Bank of Japan to add to its massive stimulus as the economy is pulling out of deflation.

Etsuro Honda, a prominent outside architect of Abe's reflationary policies, told Reuters the economy appears to be on track to hit the BOJ's 2 percent inflation target next year.

"It would be a different story if GDP, consumption and real wages were to plunge very sharply in April-June," Honda said in an interview. "But looking at the situation so far, I can't really see any reason to act."

This marks a sharp contrast with remarks early this year by the University of Shizuoka professor, who had advocated proactive easing to cushion the economic blow from an April increase in the national sales tax.

Market expectations of further easing have receded as the world's third-biggest economy has proved resilient after the tax hike and as BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has expressed confidence in the unprecedented programme of asset purchases he launched in April 2013 to end nearly two decades of falling prices and tepid growth.

But many economists still expect the central bank to ease further, especially as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe faces the difficult decision around the end of the year on whether to proceed with a plan to raise the sales tax again in 2015.

Honda said it is too early for the BOJ to begin openly discussing the eventual exit from its "qualitative and quantitative easing." It should wait until inflation is sustained at the target 2 percent for six to 10 months, he said.

"I think the BOJ is already internally discussing tapering, but it's better not to openly debate specific tapering as that would weaken inflation expectations," he said. "It needs to make preparations, otherwise interest rates would rise."

In recent months, the BOJ has begun informal discussions on how to prepare for the exit from the massive easing, current and former central bankers familiar with internal discussions have told Reuters.

In public, however, Kuroda has insisted it is too early to discuss exit strategies.

Honda said he was surprised at larger-than-expected falls in private consumption and real wages in April and May but he said the economy will rebound this quarter as consumers resume spending, with wages rising on the back of the tighter labour market. Inflation may slow in the summer as the year-on-year effects of the weaker weak yen run their course and rising inflation expectations are likely to help the central bank achieve its 2 percent inflation target in April-June next year, Honda said.

Core consumer prices in May were up 1.4 percent after stripping out the tax-hike effect.

