TOKYO Japan will need an extra budget that provides for significant fresh spending to help the economy, the policy chief for the country's incoming prime minister said on Thursday.

Akira Amari, the current Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy chief, told reporters that a decision will be made on an economic emergency package on January 15.

Amari, a former trade minister, is due to take charge of the party's "Economic Revival Headquarters" for next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Writing by Shinichiro Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)