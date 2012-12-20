European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
TOKYO Japan will need an extra budget that provides for significant fresh spending to help the economy, the policy chief for the country's incoming prime minister said on Thursday.
Akira Amari, the current Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) policy chief, told reporters that a decision will be made on an economic emergency package on January 15.
Amari, a former trade minister, is due to take charge of the party's "Economic Revival Headquarters" for next Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Writing by Shinichiro Saoshiro; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
BERLIN The German economy grew by 0.4 percent in the final quarter of 2016, data showed on Tuesday, as increased state spending, higher private consumption and construction in Europe's biggest economy more than offset a drag from foreign trade.
ZURICH Credit Suisse is to cut up to 6,500 jobs this year after reporting a 2.44 billion Swiss franc (2 billion pound) net loss for 2016, and said it was examining alternatives to a planned stock market listing of its Swiss business.