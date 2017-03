Japan's Economic Revival Minister Akira Amari attends the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos January 26, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that there is no need to revise the Bank of Japan Law, which guarantees the central bank's independence and defines its policy mandate.

Amari, speaking to reporters, also said that in general any government has the option to revise the laws governing its central bank.

Amari added that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is narrowing down a list of candidates for the next governor of the BOJ.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)