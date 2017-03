TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that the government will decide candidates for Bank of Japan's new governor and deputy governors after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returns from February 21-24 U.S. trip.

Amari also said purchasing of foreign bonds by a central bank is an option available to each country.

