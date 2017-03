Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari attends an upper house budget committee session at the parliament in Tokyo February 19, 2013 REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that "decisive steps" by the Bank of Japan would help raise people's inflation expectations.

The central bank in January doubled its inflation target to 2 percent and made an open-ended pledge to buy assets from next year in an attempt to pull the country out of deflation.

Amari was speaking to reporters after a regular cabinet meeting.

