FTSE edges up as Babcock, GKN gain
LONDON Britain's main share index edged up on Tuesday, despite being held back by mining stocks and wealth manager St James Place.
TOKYO Japan Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that Japan's economy will head towards a sustained recovery led by private-sector demand, after first-quarter growth was driven by a large increase in personal consumption and by exports turning positive.
"The government will continue with a three-pronged policy to beat deflation quickly and achieve economic growth entailing increases in jobs and incomes," Amari said in a statement released with Japan's latest quarterly economic growth figures.
Japan's January-March GDP grew a stronger-than-expected 0.9 percent from the previous quarter.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann)
LONDON Billionaire British retailer Philip Green has paid 363 million pounds to pension schemes of the now-collapsed department store chain BHS which he sold for one pound to a serial bankrupt with no retail experience.
LONDON Nissan wants the British government to help it source more components in Britain to ensure the carmaker complies with "rules of origin" if the country leaves the European Union's customs union.