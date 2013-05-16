Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari delivers his policy speech at the lower house of parliament in Tokyo February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japan Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that Japan's economy will head towards a sustained recovery led by private-sector demand, after first-quarter growth was driven by a large increase in personal consumption and by exports turning positive.

"The government will continue with a three-pronged policy to beat deflation quickly and achieve economic growth entailing increases in jobs and incomes," Amari said in a statement released with Japan's latest quarterly economic growth figures.

Japan's January-March GDP grew a stronger-than-expected 0.9 percent from the previous quarter.

