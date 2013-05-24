Japan's newly-appointed minister for economic revival Akira Amari arrives at Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's official residence in Tokyo December 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO Japan's "Abenomics" economic policies are proceeding smoothly with the government determined to map out its growth strategy by midyear, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday.

"The government is steadily making progress with steps to revive Japan's economy. I don't see any problems there and things are going smoothly," Amari told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. He declined to say whether Thursday's sharp fall in share prices was a temporary move.

Amari also said Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda was communicating well with markets to soothe volatility.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)