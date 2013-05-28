Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at the International Conference on the Future of Asia in Tokyo May 24, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told the government's key economic panel that the central bank will support the economy by steadily moving ahead with its quantitative easing policy, Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday.

Kuroda also said that, while stock prices were making unstable movements at times, there was no data indicating any change of trend in the domestic or global economies, Amari told a news conference.

Amari made the comments after attending a meeting of the Council on Economic and Fiscal Policy, the government's key economic panel on which Kuroda also serves.

