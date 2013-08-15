FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Thursday that he will prioritize tax breaks that encourage capital spending and other business activities over cutting corporate taxes.
Amari told reporters he did not receive specific instruction from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to consider cutting the corporate tax rate.
A media report this week said that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had ordered ministries to consider a corporate tax cut as a trade-off to ensure support for sales tax hikes.
(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
PARIS France sets out to dispel a national stereotype in its latest advertising push to lure financial companies from Britain, with the slogan: "You think we don't work much? We just like to be effective."