FTSE fractionally higher before UK budget
LONDON UK shares hovered just in positive territory on Tuesday as sterling fell ahead of Britain's budget statement due later in the day, with strong updates from smaller firms boosting the mid caps .
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given no instructions to mull a cut in the country's corporate tax.
Amari made the remark at a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.
Government officials have said cutting Japan's corporate tax may be among options Abe's administration may consider to ease the pain from an expected hike in the sales tax starting next year.
The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that Abe, currently on tour of the Middle East, said he wanted discussions to be made based on the need to beat deflation and revive the economy.
(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, writing by Leika Kihara)
LONDON British businesses are hiring permanent staff at the fastest rate in a year and starting salaries have risen by the most in 11 months, recruiters said on Wednesday, suggesting the job market remains robust even as consumer spending falters.
LONDON Britain will look at ways of making it easier to sell North Sea oil and gas fields by changing tax rules in order to keep them producing for longer, the finance ministry said.