Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during his joint press statement with Philippine President Benigno Aquino at the presidential palace in Manila July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has given no instructions to mull a cut in the country's corporate tax.

Amari made the remark at a news conference after a regular cabinet meeting.

Government officials have said cutting Japan's corporate tax may be among options Abe's administration may consider to ease the pain from an expected hike in the sales tax starting next year.

The Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday that Abe, currently on tour of the Middle East, said he wanted discussions to be made based on the need to beat deflation and revive the economy.

(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa, writing by Leika Kihara)