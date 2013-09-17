PepsiCo to close British plant, threatening nearly 400 jobs
LONDON Food and drink firm PepsiCo plans to shut a Walkers crisp factory in northern England, the company said on Wednesday, putting almost 400 jobs at risk.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday there is no question that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's views on whether to cut the corporate tax rate would take priority over the finance ministry's stance.
Amari and other officials from the trade ministry support a cut in the corporate tax rate as part of a broader economic strategy to stimulate growth.
However, the idea has run into resistance from the finance ministry, which is worried about losing tax revenue.
Abe has ordered his cabinet to compile new economic stimulus measures by early October.
LONDON Britain's factories have started 2017 strongly but consumers are turning more cautious about borrowing to spend, according to data which suggested the economy will slow after defying the Brexit shock in 2016.
NEW YORK U.S. Treasury yields rose along with the dollar and Wall Street rallied, lifting the Dow above 21,000, as investors bet on an interest rate hike and gave a sigh of relief after U.S. President Donald Trump's speech to Congress.