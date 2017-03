Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari smiles as he attends a news conference after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) announced a raise in the sales tax rate in Tokyo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Friday that overseas machinery orders, which are a leading indicator of exports, show that Japan's shipments of goods overseas will pick up soon.

Amari spoke to reporters after the government cut its view on exports for a third straight month, saying they were weakening due to sluggish demand from emerging economies.

That was in direct contrast to the central bank's more upbeat outlook about recovery in the world's third-largest economy the day before.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Edmund Klamann)