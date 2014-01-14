European shares dip as Dutch vote and Fed loom, FTSE bucks trend
LONDON European shares fell on Tuesday on uncertainty ahead of elections in the Netherlands and a U.S. interest rate decision later in the week.
TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the government must be vigilant to the widening current account deficit as it suggests the country's standing as a major trade nation is wavering somewhat.
Amari made the comment in a news conference after data showed Japan's current account logged a record deficit in November as a bulging trade deficit weighed on the country's balance of payments.
(Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)
LONDON British insurer Prudential reported a record 2016 operating profit of 4.3 billion pounds on Tuesday, as growth in its Asia and U.S. operations outweighed a decline in its domestic market.
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON The Federal Reserve, which has struggled to stoke inflation since the financial crisis and up until now raised rates less frequently than it and markets expected, may be about to hit the accelerator on rate hikes.