Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari smiles as he attends a news conference after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) announced a raise in the sales tax rate in Tokyo October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday the government must be vigilant to the widening current account deficit as it suggests the country's standing as a major trade nation is wavering somewhat.

Amari made the comment in a news conference after data showed Japan's current account logged a record deficit in November as a bulging trade deficit weighed on the country's balance of payments.

(Reporting by Hitoshi Ishida; Writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)