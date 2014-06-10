Japan's Economics Minister Akira Amari arrives for a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman in Tokyo April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Tuesday he wants to settle the issue of corporate tax reform this week with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's tax panel head.

Amari said Japan will mention in its economic plan that the government will start work on corporate tax reform from next fiscal year, but views are split on whether to clarify how much and when to cut the tax.

The government released on Monday an outline of its economic plan that did not specify a cut in the corporate tax rate due to resistance from fiscal hawks.

(Reporting by Yuko Yoshikawa; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)